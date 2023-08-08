How to help
Police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian

Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in Burlington that left a pedestrian with minor...
Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in Burlington that left a pedestrian with minor injuries. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Burlington have arrested a woman who they say intentionally hit a pedestrian with her car.

Police say on Sunday at about 7:35 p.m., Rebecca Lawrence, 39, of Burlington, purposely struck a pedestrian with her vehicle on Main Street and took off.

The victim had minor injuries.

Monday night, officers found Lawrence and took her into custody. She was held on $500 bail and faces charges of aggravated assault.

Police say Lawrence has a long list of previous criminal records, including five felony charges and 23 misdemeanor charges, 12 of which were convictions.

