Police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Burlington have arrested a woman who they say intentionally hit a pedestrian with her car.
Police say on Sunday at about 7:35 p.m., Rebecca Lawrence, 39, of Burlington, purposely struck a pedestrian with her vehicle on Main Street and took off.
The victim had minor injuries.
Monday night, officers found Lawrence and took her into custody. She was held on $500 bail and faces charges of aggravated assault.
Police say Lawrence has a long list of previous criminal records, including five felony charges and 23 misdemeanor charges, 12 of which were convictions.
