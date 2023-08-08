Police investigating armed robbery at Burlington bus stop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are investigating after a person reported being robbed at knifepoint at a bus stop in the city.

It happened Sunday at about 8:40 a.m. at the bus stop at South Prospect and Maple streets.

Police believe the robber approached the victim from behind with a knife, grabbed their purse and took off.

When officers arrived at the scene, the robber was already gone.

The victim described the suspect as a white man wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

