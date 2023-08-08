How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police investigating armed robbery at Burlington bus stop

Burlington police are investigating an armed robbery at a city bus stop.
Burlington police are investigating an armed robbery at a city bus stop.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are investigating after a person reported being robbed at knifepoint at a bus stop in the city.

It happened Sunday at about 8:40 a.m. at the bus stop at South Prospect and Maple streets.

Police believe the robber approached the victim from behind with a knife, grabbed their purse and took off.

When officers arrived at the scene, the robber was already gone.

The victim described the suspect as a white man wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont state trooper will need a new cruiser after reportedly totaling his. - File photo
Vermont trooper totals cruiser responding to call
FILE
Vermont man killed after ATV overturns in Highgate
Investigators now say what they first called a suspicious death in Brattleboro was a homicide....
Police say Brattleboro death was a homicide, ID victim
A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics...
Visiting coach accused of recording inside bathroom of Vt. gymnastics center
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Danville shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

Police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian in St. Johnsbury and took off. - File...
Police investigating hit-and-run in St. Johnsbury that injured pedestrian
Police in Chester are investigating a suspicious incident where a man pointed a gun at a woman....
Chester police investigating suspicious incident involving a gun
Power outages can cause big problems during strong storms, and work is being done right now to...
Recent storms prompt federal funding for re-enforcing Vt. power grid
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
New York under flood watch as storms rage on