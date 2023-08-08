How to help
Police investigating hit-and-run in St. Johnsbury that injured pedestrian

Police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian in St. Johnsbury and took off. - File...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian in St. Johnsbury and took off.

It happened Monday on Pierce Road at about 2:45 p.m.

Vermont State Police say the pedestrian was walking south along the shoulder of the road when he was hit.

Investigators say the person who hit him was driving a blue Subaru Outback with dark-tinted rear windows, lightly tinted front windows and a roof rack. They think it was a newer model with Vermont plates.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-222-4680 or leave an anonymous tip online.

