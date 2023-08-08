Safety experts hope education can help put the brakes on motorcycle crashes

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple motorcycle crashes and deaths on Vermont roads this summer are causing safety concerns, but experts hope the state’s motorcycle training courses can help reverse the trend.

Safety officials at VTrans say motorcyclists are more vulnerable in a crash, sometimes resulting in serious injuries or death.

To help get riders ready for the road, Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles holds motorcycle training courses multiple times a year. It’s a two-day training where folks learn to better their road safety.

“I’ve been riding for about a month, so I do have my permit. But I’m learning to kind of feather the clutch a little bit more because slower speeds are kind of where my weakness is,” participant Miranda Laberge said.

“So that I don’t die on a motorcycle,” participant Natalie Cashen said.

Data from VTrans shows there have been 10 motorcycle deaths so far this year. That’s lower than at this time the previous two years but is still a cause for concern, especially when leaders-- like Vermont Motorcycle Training Coordinator Paul Graves-- say the accidents can be avoidable.

“The biggest trend that I’ve seen over the last three years is a lot of them are single-vehicle accidents. So it’s the motorcyclist making an error of some kind, whether it’s speeding, going too fast into a corner, intoxication, drugs, anything like that,” Graves said.

The safety course, available statewide, offers basic, intermediate, advanced and three-wheel rider lessons. The beginner and intermediate courses help new or experienced riders get their endorsement which is added to driver’s licenses to show you are legally allowed to operate motorcycles.

“If you’re thinking of getting a motorcycle and you don’t have your endorsement, I would encourage you to take this class because I think you’re gonna get a lot out of it,” said Patrick McManamon, the supervisor of DMV education.

Instructors say there’s always room for any motorcyclist to improve their safety skills.

“Ride to your level, not above your level. Know what your level is and also keep in mind that every day things change,” McManamon said.

Officials say for motorcyclists to wear proper safety gear while riding, like DOT-approved helmets and reflective gear.

