Schumer tackles fentanyl abuse in Northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is tackling fentanyl abuse in the North Country.

Following several recent major fentanyl busts in Plattsburgh, the U.S. Senate majority leader will launch the Senate-passed National Defense Authorization Act.

The new law aims to upend the flow of fentanyl in Clinton County and the rest of the region.

The bill would also sanction China for its role in contributing to the nation’s fentanyl epidemic and declare international fentanyl trafficking a national emergency.

