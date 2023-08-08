How to help
Schumer tackles fentanyl abuse in Northern New York

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is tackling fentanyl abuse in the North Country. - File photo
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is tackling fentanyl abuse in the North Country. - File photo(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is tackling fentanyl abuse in the North Country.

Following several recent major fentanyl busts in Plattsburgh, the U.S. Senate majority leader will launch the Senate-passed National Defense Authorization Act.

The new law aims to upend the flow of fentanyl in Clinton County and the rest of the region.

The bill would also sanction China for its role in contributing to the nation’s fentanyl epidemic and declare international fentanyl trafficking a national emergency.

Our Alek LaShomb is covering that event for us. You can see his reports tonight starting on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

