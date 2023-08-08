Scott responds to concerns about Vermont 211 staffing during flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott is responding to concerns from Vermont 211 that they did not have enough resources to field calls during last month’s floods.

The Vermont 211 helpline was inundated with calls.

This week, in a joint statement from leaders of local Vermont United Ways, they say they had to cut back hours and decrease staff because of a lack of funding.

They say a chronic lack of underfunding impacts Vermonters and the state’s emergency responses.

The governor says 211 should have communicated their staffing challenges during the crisis.

“They need to develop a plan during those times so they can act on it and answer the calls when there is an emergency. If they can’t do it, we will have to contemplate how we work that through,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Scott added that lawmakers may need to reexamine who administers 211.

In the last week of July alone, Vermont 211 received more than 3,500 calls.

