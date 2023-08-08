Should flooding recovery funds go to places that could be hit again?

How to help
A bridge on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail-- which was just days away from officially opening-- snapped like a toothpick during flooding.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Should financial help for flooded homeowners and infrastructure go to places that could get pummeled again? Many communities and infrastructure lie in the floodplain or along rivers.

Hardwick’s downtown was largely spared, but a long-term project, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, had heavy damage.

A month after the flooding, the recovery in Hardwick continues.

“We are still in the cleanup phase but we are starting to return to the new normal,” Hardwick Town Manager David Upson said.

Upson says homes, roads and bridges took on heavy damage.

A bridge on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail-- which was just days away from officially opening-- snapped like a toothpick.

“I heard about the bridge on Route 16, saw it a few days later and then teared up,” Upson said.

The 93-mile trail running from Swanton to St. Johnsbury has been in the works for years, for bikers, hikers, skiers and others touring towns and helping communities largely left out of the economic spotlight and, Upson says, putting smiles on local faces.

“Getting out and experiencing an asset like that so close to home and then losing it, it hits home,” Upson said.

“Personally, it’s discouraging,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont. “But for them, it can be devastating economically.”

Tuesday, the governor and his team announced sections of the trail from Swanton to Cambridge and St. Johnsbury to Walden are back open. But other sections will take until next year to fix.

In the next few years, leaders say the state will intertwine recovery and rebuilding with hundreds of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funds approved by lawmakers.

“Especially in New England, we developed our communities along rivers for power, for transportation. That’s where roads were built, that’s where railroads were built. And times have changed,” Vt. Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said.

Many communities and infrastructure in Vermont are built along rivers susceptible to flooding. As climate change-fueled severe weather events become more common, leaders say those projects need to be rebuilt with the next flood in mind.

“It’s about letting the water do what it needs to do along with letting it do what it needs to store and also protecting buildings from future damage, and not building where we shouldn’t,” the governor said.

Back in Hardwick, Upson thinks about bridge and culvert repairs after Tropical Storm Irene that held up and hopes the rail trail will be fixed in the same way.

“I hope we can look ahead and make some of those same choices in our repairs,” he said.

When U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Vermont last month, he said he’d like to return when it’s rebuilt.

In Hardwick, leaders say they are also beginning discussions with a dozen homeowners about potential buyouts.

