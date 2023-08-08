How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

These are your (slim) chances of scoring Taylor Swift tickets

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taylor Swift fans trying to score tickets to the second leg of her U.S. Eras Tour have a slim chance of actually getting to go.

According to a press release from CasinoAus.net, pulling data from Ticketmaster, an estimated 14 million people will be vying for roughly 625,000 tickets.

That’s a 4.4% chance of landing a ticket, or roughly 1 in 25.

Unfortunately, that means more than 95% of fans will be left disappointed.

The second U.S. leg is a short one, as Swift is only stopping in three cities in fall 2024: New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

The superstar is playing three consecutive nights in each city at their respective NFL stadiums.

Fans signed up last week for a chance to be selected for a presale code. Swifties will know by Tuesday evening if they were selected.

Those who receive presale codes will have an opportunity to buy tickets later in the week. Those who did not receive a code will likely not be able to get tickets, unless from a resale.

Dates for the second leg of the U.S. Eras Tour are:

  • Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – October 18-20, 2024 (65,326 capacity)
  • New Orleans, Caesars Superdome – October 25-27, 2024 (73,208 capacity)
  • Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium – November 1-3, 2024 (70,000 capacity)

With 14 million fans wanting to score tickets, based on an average stadium capacity of 70,000, Swift could sell out 200 shows. She’s playing nine.

The first leg of the U.S. tour ends tomorrow with the last of six sold-out consecutive shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift then heads to play international shows for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

Ticketmaster crashed in 2022 when tickets for the first leg of the Eras Tour went on sale. At the time, Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei said, “We could have filled 900 stadiums.” An estimated 14 million people were vying for tickets, and more than 2 million tickets were sold in a day.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont state trooper will need a new cruiser after reportedly totaling his. - File photo
Vermont trooper totals cruiser responding to call
FILE
Vermont man killed after ATV overturns in Highgate
Investigators now say what they first called a suspicious death in Brattleboro was a homicide....
Police say Brattleboro death was a homicide, ID victim
A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics...
Visiting coach accused of recording inside bathroom of Vt. gymnastics center
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Danville shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta-File photo
Vt. man charged with murder in deadly prison fight
An iconic barn you've probably seen from Interstate 89 is getting spruced up. Our Jessica Tara...
VYCC's iconic red barn getting a face-lift
Vermont’s first mosquitoes of the year to test positive for West Nile virus have been found in...
Mosquitoes in 2 Vermont communities test positive for West Nile virus
Multiple motorcycle crashes and deaths on Vermont roads this summer are causing safety...
Safety experts hope education can help put the brakes on motorcycle crashes