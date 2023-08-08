How to help
Vermont hunter education courses open for enrollment

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s hunter education courses are now open for enrollment.

Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors will teach a limited number of courses throughout the state.

Courses in basic hunter education, bowhunter education and trapper education are being held this month and next.

A person must pass the basic hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license and that license will allow you to hunt in all 50 states.

The courses will be listed as they become available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. To register for a course, click here.

