How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. health officials gearing up for new fall COVID vaccine

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is some good news about COVID-19 this summer in Vermont. While some parts of the country have recently seen an increase in the virus, overall, the health commissioner says Vermont is doing much better than in past summers.

There hasn’t been an increase in deaths and our hospitalizations for the virus are also low, with about a dozen or so.

Health officials hope when the expected new COVID vaccine comes out in the fall, people who it’s recommended for step up to get the shot.

“I think we can count on COVID still being a disrupter in terms of interfering with people’s lives and making susceptible people at higher risk,” Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said. “So it’s certainly not going to disappear from the radar at all. And vaccination will still be an important part of our strategy.”

So far, the newest COVID vaccine hasn’t been approved yet. But Levine thinks it will be a good match for the coronavirus strain that’s circulating now.

Watch the video to see more of our Cat Viglienzoni’s interview with Dr. Levine. And you can see their full conversation, including his advice about attending work or school when you have the sniffles, this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont state trooper will need a new cruiser after reportedly totaling his. - File photo
Vermont trooper totals cruiser responding to call
FILE
Vermont man killed after ATV overturns in Highgate
Investigators now say what they first called a suspicious death in Brattleboro was a homicide....
Police say Brattleboro death was a homicide, ID victim
A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics...
Visiting coach accused of recording inside bathroom of Vt. gymnastics center
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Danville shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

A bridge on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail-- which was just days away from officially opening--...
Should flooding recovery funds go to places that could be hit again?
While some parts of the country have recently seen an increase in COVID-19, the health...
Vt. health officials gearing up for new fall COVID vaccine
Nearly $1 million in federal funding will help upgrade the emergency communications system in...
Claremont emergency communications system to get $1M upgrade
Gov. Phil Scott (right)
Gov. Scott says he’s fighting for disaster declaration