Vt. health officials gearing up for new fall COVID vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is some good news about COVID-19 this summer in Vermont. While some parts of the country have recently seen an increase in the virus, overall, the health commissioner says Vermont is doing much better than in past summers.

There hasn’t been an increase in deaths and our hospitalizations for the virus are also low, with about a dozen or so.

Health officials hope when the expected new COVID vaccine comes out in the fall, people who it’s recommended for step up to get the shot.

“I think we can count on COVID still being a disrupter in terms of interfering with people’s lives and making susceptible people at higher risk,” Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said. “So it’s certainly not going to disappear from the radar at all. And vaccination will still be an important part of our strategy.”

So far, the newest COVID vaccine hasn’t been approved yet. But Levine thinks it will be a good match for the coronavirus strain that’s circulating now.

Watch the video to see more of our Cat Viglienzoni’s interview with Dr. Levine. And you can see their full conversation, including his advice about attending work or school when you have the sniffles, this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.