Vt. man charged with murder in deadly prison fight

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta-File photo
Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is facing second-degree murder charges stemming from a jail fight in December 2022.

Vermont state police say Mbyayenge Mafuta, 22, also known as Robbie, was charged Tuesday for the murder of Jeremy Hall, 55.

Police say Mafuta attacked Hall in their cell at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. Hall was sent to the hospital where he died in March.

Mafuta was behind bars for a vandalism spree causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to Burlington homes and the city bus terminal back in August 2022.

