Vt. man charged with murder in deadly prison fight

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is facing second-degree murder charges stemming from a jail fight in December 2022.

Vermont state police say Mbyayenge Mafuta, 22, also known as Robbie, was charged Tuesday for the murder of Jeremy Hall, 55.

Police say Mafuta attacked Hall in their cell at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. Hall was sent to the hospital where he died in March.

Mafuta was behind bars for a vandalism spree causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to Burlington homes and the city bus terminal back in August 2022.

Related Stories:

Vt. inmate dies from injuries in prison attack

South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl

Inmate at St. Albans prison seriously injured in fight

Suspect in Burlington vandalism spree ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

Burlington man charged with vandalism spree

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.