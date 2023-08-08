Vt. man killed in work-related accident at construction site

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man died in a work-related accident at a construction site in Burke.

Vermont state police say it happened on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on Route 5.

They say Casey Driver, 25, of Derby, was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked. He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died at the scene.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry of Derby.

Police and VOSHA are investigating.

