Wildlife Watch: Is Vermont’s eastern ratsnake population growing?

SUDBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The discovery of a dead eastern ratsnake has scientists wondering whether the population of the threatened species might be growing here in Vermont.

Many Vermonters are aware of the small, common garter snake we find in our region, but the larger eastern ratsnake is also native to the Green Mountains.

“It’s news to many of us that there are snakes out there that are 6 feet or that can be over 6 feet,” said Jim Andrews of the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas. “It’s a big, docile, friendly, harmless snake, but just the fact that it’s so big scares a lot of people.”

The snake, when fully grown, is all black and feeds on-- like the name suggests-- rats, as well as birds, eggs and other small mammals.

Their natural habitat is a hollow tree but old buildings and barns that match their environment can host the snake, too.

The threatened species can be found in pockets of Vermont in the Monkton-Bristol area, as well as west of Route 30 in Western Rutland County.

“Finding one over by 7 is quite a ways out from where we would expect to find it,” Andrews said.

This is why when doing some survey work, Andrews and his team with the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas were surprised when they saw a dead rat snake in the road on Route 7 in Pittsford. It made him curious.

“So then that raises the next question-- is this a ratsnake that got moved by humans somehow?” Andrew said. “Or is there any evidence-- is there an actual population here?”

He says he has talked to local landowners and there have been minimal reports of sightings in the Pittsford area.

“What I would really like to do is confirm it’s not just a one-off, it’s not just a single snake that somehow ended up there, but there are other snakes somewhere in that area, somewhere not too far away where that snake came from,” Andrews said.

But he hopes it’s a sign of a recovering population due to conservation and education efforts.

“I’m hoping,” he said. “It would be nice to think anyhow that as a result of that, some snakes are starting, some populations are maybe starting to recover and maybe some of those individuals from those recovered populations are starting to move out and maybe colonize new sites. That would be the coolest piece of information.”

If you see a ratsnake, contact the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas or Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

