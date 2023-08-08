Young peregrine falcons are leaving the nest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cliffs are clear for use this morning as young peregrine falcons leave the nest.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife monitors the peregrine falcon population in the early spring and summer with the help of volunteers, covering about 50 cliffs.

According to Fish and Wildlife, many of the falcons had a successful year, thanks in part to hikers and rock climbers giving them space.

As of 2005, peregrine falcons were removed from the endangered species list in the state.

