BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After picking up a widespread half inch to two inches of rain through this morning, we’ve fared well in the flooding department this afternoon. There is still the possibility for some localized ponding or flooding in any of the heavier downpours through the evening hours. A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the area through the evening.

Scattered showers will linger into the overnight hours tonight, tapering off by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a pleasant day overall. The day starts mostly cloudy with more sun emerging as the day progresses. Temperatures will be near normal with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s. Dew points won’t be as high as today as we return to more comfortable humidity levels.

Air quality remains good, and should remain good to moderate through Wednesday. A very narrow plume of elevated smoke will pass overhead Wednesday, but won’t impact the entire area for the entire day.

The chance for showers or storms returns by Thursday afternoon and evening, but Friday is looking dry. Most of Saturday should be ok too. The chance for wet weather returns late Saturday and Sunday, with another chance for showers to start next week.

Get outside and take Max Advantage of the nice weather tomorrow while it’s here!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.