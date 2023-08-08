How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! It’s back to watching out for possible flash flooding throughout the day. A moderate batch of rain came through during the overnight hours, and there will be more action as we go through the afternoon & evening when a cold front swoops through, touching off scattered showers & thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could drop some locally heavy downpours and lead to more flash flooding problems.

The system that is bringing this latest round of wet weather will move out tonight and showers will taper off. High pressure will build in and give us a very nice summer day on Wednesday with lots of sunshine. There is just a slight chance for an isolated shower, mainly over the higher terrain, during the afternoon.

Thursday will start out okay, then another system will come through with more showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon & evening. Again, there will be the threat for some possible flash flooding.

We’ll go back to dry weather again on Friday.

The weekend will start out okay with most of Saturday looking partly sunny. But by late in the day, into Saturday night and Sunday, more showers & possible thunderstorms will move in.

Getting into next week, a small system will bring some showers anytime between Monday & Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the thunderstorm activity and possible flash flooding for later this afternoon, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

