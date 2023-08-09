Allegations of inappropriate behavior in workplace used to shed light on new Vt. law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A supervisor at a Vermont workplace faces criminal charges for allegedly harassing a young employee. And now, the Human Rights Commission is using the case to remind employers about harassment.

Court documents say within weeks of a 15-year-old worker starting at the Hunger Mountain Co-op, supervisor Reis Winkeljohn allegedly tried to lure the minor and sent her lewd photos. Now, Winkeljohn is been charged with a felony and a misdemeanor.

Police say it happened in April, but court paperwork reveals there were also six other complaints about Winkeljohn’s alleged inappropriate comments, which the co-op said were unfounded at the time.

Now, the Vermont Human Rights Commission is using this case as an opportunity to remind employers about harassment.

“The most important message is to employers whose duty it is to address that type of conduct, and employers really need to be proactive toward stopping harassment from occurring in the first place,” said Big Hartman, the executive director of the Human Rights Commission.

Hartman says the Legislature adopted new rules this year around workplace harassment, which the HRC believes makes it harder for employers to ignore improper behavior in the workplace. The goal is to allow employees to more confidently report behavior and for employers to take action.

“It really is important and crucial for the vitality of that workplace for employers to know how to address that conduct effectively, compassionately and put a stop to anything before it rises to the level of unlawful behavior,” Hartman said.

Winkeljohn pleaded not guilty to a number of charges and the Hunger Mountain Co-op says he is no longer on staff.

Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly says it’s important for anyone who feels something bad is happening to report that behavior.

“I would say that any victim in our community, if they’re experiencing something and they feel like it’s wrong, to reach out and to tell someone that it’s happening, and the investigation can be done, and if criminal charges are supported, that they will be brought and the case will be prosecuted,” Donnelly said

The Hunger Mountain Co-op did not have anyone available to speak with us but told me they are working to rebuild their team’s trust. In a statement, a spokesperson for the coop said, in part: “We are working with the team to revisit our policy and how we handle complaints. We have engaged with an external investigator to review our HR practices and make recommendations to help better inform all of this.”

