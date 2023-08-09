Champlain College students, parents raise concerns about safety in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many college students return to Burlington later this month and some Champlain College students and parents are concerned about the rise in drug use and criminal activity in the city’s downtown.

The St. Paul Street campus for Champlain College is halfway between City Hall Park and Decker Towers, a subsidized apartment building. And 184 Church Street, where two shootings took place last weekend, is just around the corner. They are all places we have reported on for drug activity and crime, and students tell me they are worried for their safety.

“Sometimes in the back, there will be needles, too. You can find them basically anywhere here,” said Kelcie Cruk, a student at Champlain College.

Everything from used needles to used Narcan, which reverses an opioid overdose, line the city-owned parking lot below Champlain College’s downtown student housing. The apartment-style housing is in the heart of Burlington’s downtown, which means they are in the middle of the issues the city is facing.

“It’s not the best,” Cruk said.

“Definitely when it gets past 8 p.m., I get a little bit iffy,” said Mark Headley, a student at Champlain College.

Headley and Cruk are entering their senior year. They say despite the visible presence of campus security, the issues of drugs, crime and loitering impact their daily lives.

“The fact that there are students that have to walk through and avoid needles and avoid people yelling at them and cat-calling them-- it’s not great, not a fun experience,” Cruk said.

Inside and upstairs, student Joey Clemente has a view from his corner dorm apartment.

“It’s been increasingly worse, increasingly less safe and there really hasn’t been much done,” Clemente said.

He says the parking garage across the street is a common spot with people using drugs.

“It starts to wear on you a little bit,” he said. “You get a little more wary of what actually happens and whether you feel safe.”

On Wednesday, contractors were working in the garage.

“People are down here doing whatever they do. They are shooting up right in front of us. They don’t care. It’s kind of nerve-wracking,” said Corey Raab, a contractor.

Champlain College officials say they hear the student concerns.

“This issue is not specific to this building, property or area. The issues are being experienced citywide. And, of course, across the country as well,” said Danelle Berube, the vice president of student affairs at Champlain College.

They say that campus security patrols the area 24-7, they have cameras and have added more lights.

As for the issue of parents and students worried about safety, the college says it’s a larger issue they are collaborating with the neighborhood to work on.

“I hope it’s a message to the city, to Burlington everyone is paying attention and everyone is working hard to put initiatives and resources in place to help curb behaviors,” Berube said.

Students say they just want to feel safe.

“Especially when we are paying a lot of money to be here and can’t really be safe in the area around it. It’s kind of hard,” Cruk said.

Champlain College adds they are working to add more security features like additional motion sensor lights and barriers.

