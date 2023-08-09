How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Communications union district to provide high-speed internet access to 14 Vt. towns

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a dozen towns will now have access to high-speed internet as the Southern Vermont Communications Union District (SoVT CUD) announces the first Gig Community.

When completed, the CUD will provide multi-gigabit coverage to 14 southern Vermont towns.

It’s expected to be completed by Nov. 1, just 13 months after the Vermont Community Broadband Board provided grant money for the project.

This will be the first completed CUD project to reach universal service coverage in Vermont.

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said: “It really is pretty astonishing, and I’m just very excited... because we’ve been working on broadband forever... There’s a democratic value in making certain that the things all of us need, in rural America and urban America, are available.”

Related Stories:

Vt. broadband crews navigate bad weather, tough terrain to get the job done

Mission accomplished: High-speed internet now reaches 23 rural Vt. towns

Connecting Vermont: The cost to boost broadband statewide

Four Upper Valley towns to get high-speed internet service

Scott signs bill aimed at expanding rural broadband

New boost to broadband

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a work-related accident at a construction site in Burke. - File photo
Vt. man killed in work-related accident at construction site
Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in Burlington that left a pedestrian with minor...
Police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian
Joel Daugreilh-File photo
Former Vermont police officer pleads guilty to assault
Vermont State Police say they have concluded an operation in Lyndonville.
Police operation in Northeast Kingdom concludes, 1 arrested
Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta-File photo
Vt. man charged with murder in deadly prison fight

Latest News

Police say vandals targeted mailboxes in several Vermont towns early Wednesday morning.
Dozens of mailboxes vandalized in 3 Vermont towns
The UVM Health Network, Vermont State University and the Community College of Vermont teamed up...
Vt. colleges, UVM Health Network team up for respiratory therapy training program
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is toughening her public safety platform to help Democrats retake...
NY governor recalibrates on crime, with control of the House at stake
More than a dozen towns will now have access to high-speed internet as the Southern Vermont...
Communications union district to provide high-speed internet access to 14 Vt. towns