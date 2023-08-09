Communications union district to provide high-speed internet access to 14 Vt. towns

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a dozen towns will now have access to high-speed internet as the Southern Vermont Communications Union District (SoVT CUD) announces the first Gig Community.

When completed, the CUD will provide multi-gigabit coverage to 14 southern Vermont towns.

It’s expected to be completed by Nov. 1, just 13 months after the Vermont Community Broadband Board provided grant money for the project.

This will be the first completed CUD project to reach universal service coverage in Vermont.

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said: “It really is pretty astonishing, and I’m just very excited... because we’ve been working on broadband forever... There’s a democratic value in making certain that the things all of us need, in rural America and urban America, are available.”

