Could tree-planting efforts be in danger? What UVM researchers found

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research out of the University of Vermont shows efforts to plant trees are being threatened by a massive undersupply of seedlings.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Peter Clark, a post-doctoral associate at UVM, about the study and what researchers say can be done to fill the gaps. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

That study was published in the journal Bioscience.

Click here for more information.

