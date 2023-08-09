Dozens of mailboxes vandalized in 3 Vermont towns

FAYSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say vandals targeted mailboxes in several Vermont towns early Wednesday morning.

Vermont State Police say at about 1 a.m., they got reports that someone was vandalizing multiple mailboxes on Pine Tree Lane in Fayston. When troopers arrived, they found that 46 mailboxes in Fayston, Warren and Waitsfield were hit with a blunt object and broken.

A surveillance camera captured video of the suspect’s vehicle. They’re asking anyone else in the area who may have video of the suspect’s vehicle or who has information on the vandalism to contact them. Call the state police in Berlin at 802-229-9191.

