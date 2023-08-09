How to help
Dozens of mailboxes vandalized in 3 Vermont towns

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAYSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say vandals targeted mailboxes in several Vermont towns early Wednesday morning.

Vermont State Police say at about 1 a.m., they got reports that someone was vandalizing multiple mailboxes on Pine Tree Lane in Fayston. When troopers arrived, they found that 46 mailboxes in Fayston, Warren and Waitsfield were hit with a blunt object and broken.

A surveillance camera captured video of the suspect’s vehicle. They’re asking anyone else in the area who may have video of the suspect’s vehicle or who has information on the vandalism to contact them. Call the state police in Berlin at 802-229-9191.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

