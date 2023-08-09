ECHO, Leahy Center and Vt. Teddy Bear team up for Tinkering Turtle store

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Teddy Bear and the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain on Wednesday announced the opening of a joint venture store.

The Tinkering Turtle will open in downtown Burlington on Sept. 23.

In addition to toys and plush animals, the store will feature a bear design studio and rotating events focused on STEM and creativity.

“I think this will be a great opportunity for kids to come in and see a bright and fun, energetic storefront where everything is going to be geared toward them,” said Kelsey VonDerLinn, the director of sales and guest services at ECHO.

The Tinkering Turtle will also be available for birthday parties and other events.

All proceeds will go toward supporting science education at ECHO.

Vermont Teddy Bear’s CEO said he hopes store visitors are inspired to visit both the museum and their factory.

