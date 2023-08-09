Gary Sadowsky celebrates his last day on the Channel 3 News This Morning

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We aren’t saying goodbye, but see you later, to our beloved Gary Sadowsky.

Today marks his last day on Channel 3 This Morning, and he will move to the 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m. evening shows.

Gary started with Channel 3 in 1992 as the weekend weathercaster, but in 1997 helped create what was first known as the Channel 3 Early Morning News. Since then, he has been starting his mornings bright and early to make sure we get our weather forecast.

Now, with Dan Dowling gone, Gary will take over his spot as Chief Meteorologist and gets to finally see a brighter start to his day. Our newest addition to the weather team, Peter Kvietkauskas, will take Gary’s place in the mornings.

We are excited to welcome Peter the WCAX family and look forward to seeing Gary on our evening broadcasts!

