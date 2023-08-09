Health Watch: Survey finds many breastfeeding parents feel they lack support

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More women are reportedly at least trying to breastfeed, but a recent survey shows poor support can lead some to give it up.

More than 15,000 parents responded to the survey done by Mamava and Medela, making it the largest one to date. And the results show there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“It’s been really positive, I’ve felt really grateful for my breastfeeding journey, " Julia Birnn Fields said of her breastfeeding journey with a now 9-month-old.

Birnn Fields is one of the thousands who responded to the national survey. It’s her own experience as a two-time milk-making mom that gives her a unique perspective as a businesswoman.

“I can’t imagine being in a position where you’re not comfortable at work or you’re not supported at work because it’s already so challenging. Just the schlepping of all of the gear and then being vulnerable. I mean you’re, you know, there at work doing what you need to do and if you’re not feeling safe and secure, it just doesn’t set you up for success,” she said.

Birnn Fields owns Birnn Chocolates of Vermont. She says creating a comfortable place for her workers to lactate is top of mind and she currently offers a private space and the time to spend there.

“I would love to make our space even better,” she said. “In the future, we’re doing some renovations.”

But parents say that’s not the case in workplaces across the U.S.

33% of the parents who responded to the Mamava/Medela survey say they don’t have access to a reliable place to pump at work.

47% percent say they aren’t given enough time to pump.

25% percent say they don’t even feel somewhat supported at work.

53% report not knowing their employee rights.

“This is something that parents really care about,” Mamava pod co-founder Sascha Mayer said.

Mayer says the goal of the survey was to take the temperature of the breastfeeding community.

She says under the PUMP Act, more workers are getting breastfeeding rights, which means more businesses need to step up.

“It’s new for that mom every time and she’s navigating that experience of wanting to breastfeed, returning to work and she doesn’t know where the resources are for her to go back, advocate for herself when she returns. That’s always really surprising. I think it’s just not been in the conversation enough,” Mayer said.

But it’s not just workplaces. The survey reports only 15% of breastfeeding parents fully agree public places are inclusive and supportive.

“I think it’s a lot just about a world that’s been designed, mostly by men, that hasn’t thought about this problem,” Mayer said. “It’s the sort of sustaining force for humans if they can breastfeed and we have so little design to enforce it.”

That’s why Mamava’s mission is to help create private pods for more places. The rooms include a lock, white noise and ways to clean up.

Given the health benefits, mothers like Mayer and Birnn Fields say they hope that one day, surveys report back communitywide support for breastfeeding.

“This is something that shouldn’t be new, it shouldn’t be something that people have to advocate for-- feeding our children,” Birnn Fields said.

There are more than 3,500 Mamava pods here in the U.S. and a couple internationally, as well.

