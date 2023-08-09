How a new law helps sexual, domestic assault survivors seek justice outside court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new law is making it possible for sexual and domestic assault survivors to seek justice without going to court.

In Vermont, sexual and domestic violence cases were the only ones not allowed to be referred to a community justice center, leaving survivors no choice but to seek justice through the courts. The traditional justice system process can be time-consuming and difficult for survivors. It’s something many social workers say turned people away from continuing the process of seeking help.

“Twenty percent of estimated survivors in Vermont access the criminal justice system when something happens. For BIPOC survivors, it’s even less,” said Rep. Karen Dolan, D-Essex Junction.

“For all these years, we’ve been hearing directly from survivors that they’re they were hoping for an alternative to the criminal legal system in response to the violence that they are experiencing,” said Karen Tronsgard-Scott, the executive director of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Community justice centers are places where victims can meet with their assailants and take part in a peacemaking process called restorative justice, a theory that emphasizes repairing the harm created by crime and conflict.

Now, with Act 11, instead of having the state punish the perpetrator, victims in any part of the state have the choice of seeking justice or closure in this way instead.

“There are people who experienced domestic abuse and don’t want to leave. And we see that again and again, and often the survivor is blamed or judged for that. A partner goes to jail, which can involve a negative impact on their housing situation, on their financial situation, on their kids. And so what survivors often just need is a number of choices to be able to weigh the pros and cons for them and what works for them,” said Rachel Jolly, the executive director of the Burlington Community Justice Center.

Under Act 11, community justice centers will have to draft and agree to a memorandum of understanding with a local member of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, which will outline exactly what the centers will be able to do, and get that approved by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

Survivors will be able to take a case to a community justice center at any point in time, even years after a crime has been committed. And if they choose to, they will also be able to go through the courts, as well.

“For folks that are going through this journey of being harmed and wanting to resolve it, there are different things you might want at different points. And so maybe you really want to have a criminal process. But then you go through that and you haven’t gotten the resolution that you’re looking for. So you can have a restorative process as well. Neither excludes the other one,” Dolan said.

Stakeholders say they’re still early in the process of developing the new programs. They expect it will take about a year before centers will be able to start receiving referrals for those domestic and sexual assault cases.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.