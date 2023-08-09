How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Jamaica gets a FEMA Recovery Center

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMAICA, Vt. (WCAX) - Another FEMA recovery center is opening in Jamaica today.

The goal is to help Vermonters affected by the July severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

People can apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and ask questions.

It’s located at the Jamaica fire department and opens at 8:00 a.m.

You can find other centers open in Waterbury, Rutland, Barre, Barton, and Springfield.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a work-related accident at a construction site in Burke. - File photo
Vt. man killed in work-related accident at construction site
Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in Burlington that left a pedestrian with minor...
Police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian
Joel Daugreilh-File photo
Former Vermont police officer pleads guilty to assault
Gov. Phil Scott (right)
Gov. Scott says he’s fighting for disaster declaration
Burlington police are investigating an armed robbery at a city bus stop.
Police investigating armed robbery at Burlington bus stop

Latest News

Police operation underway in the NEK concludes, one arrested
Vermont State Police have concluded an operation in Lyndonville.
Police operation underway in the NEK concludes, one arrested
FILE
Sununu signs multiple bills into law, including “panic defense” and cannabis research laws
Governor Chris Sununu signs several bills into law, including one stopping what’s called a...
Sununu signs multiple bills into law, stops “panic defense”
File photo
New Hampshire gets federal funds for broadband internet expansion