Jamaica gets a FEMA Recovery Center

JAMAICA, Vt. (WCAX) - Another FEMA recovery center is opening in Jamaica today.

The goal is to help Vermonters affected by the July severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

People can apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and ask questions.

It’s located at the Jamaica fire department and opens at 8:00 a.m.

You can find other centers open in Waterbury, Rutland, Barre, Barton, and Springfield.

