John Becker talks 2023-24 UVM men’s hoops schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hoops team knows a few more details of its 2023-24 schedule than it did yesterday.

America East unveiled its full conference basketball schedules on Tuesday, and the Mrytle Beach Invitational dropped its full bracket.

UVM will open their early season tournament on November 16th against the defending CAA champions from the College of Charleston. Their second opponent will be either Wyoming out of the Mountain West or St. Louis from the A-10. The final game of that tournament will be against one of these four: Furman, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, and Wichita State.

As for the conference slate, UVM will open with three straight home games in America East play, starting January 6th against Maine. They’ll face UMass-Lowell on the road for their first title game rematch on January 25th, with the return leg March 2nd. The Cats close the regular season March 5th at UNH.

The interesting quirk to the America East schedule this is year is that games will be almost exclusively played on Thursdays and Saturdays, with regional road trips frequently paired together (e.g. UVM’s road games at NJIT and UMBC will be played the same weekend as will the games at UMass-Lowell and Bryant). There are some definite benefits to that plan, but there are some associated challenges as well.

“Somthing we’ll have to get used to with just a day between games,” Becker said of the plan. “But it should help with travel, and it’s something our league has been talking about for a few years. So we’ll see how it goes, and it’s gonna be the same for everyone.”

