Man died of overdose at Vermont arts festival, police say

Investigators say a man found unresponsive at an arts festival in Vermont died of an overdose....
Investigators say a man found unresponsive at an arts festival in Vermont died of an overdose. - File photo(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say a man found unresponsive at an arts festival in Vermont died of an overdose.

Vermont State Police say on July 7, they were called after Ian Denhart, 35, of Boston, Massachusetts, was found unresponsive at the Firefly Festival in Bethel.

They say Denhart overdosed on the hallucinogenic drug MDA and his death was ruled an accident.

The Firefly Festival bills itself as a community-driven experiential art party in the woods of Bethel.

