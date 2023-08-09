How to help
Meet one of Vermont’s most eligible bachelors, Magic Mike the stud goat

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stud goat in Hardwick might actually be the GOAT, as in the greatest of all time.

Colin Flanders wrote about the randy goat named Magic Mike for Seven Days as part of the newspaper’s animal edition.

Aside from being a fun tale to tell, Magic Mike has actually made some important contributions to farming, as Flanders told our Darren Perron. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here to read Colin Flanders’ story in Seven Days.

