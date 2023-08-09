How to help
The Middlesex Designated Collection Site for flood-related hazardous materials is closing soon

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters have been dropping off flood-related hazardous materials at a designated collection site, and now it’s closing.

Saturday, August 12th will be the final day for the temporary Middlesex site, which is located at the Middlesex Police Barracks. It shuts down at 4:00 p.m.

This site is for individuals with things like paints, chemicals, batteries, and other things that need to be discarded after flood clean out.

Businesses with larger amounts of materials should contact the department of environmental conservation’s hazardous materials program.

