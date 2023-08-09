How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports of cases of a new COVID-19 variant are rising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the EG.5 variant now accounts for about 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The new variant is closely related to the XBB variants and also part of the omicron family.

EG.5 appears to cause similar symptoms to its predecessors. These symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and headache.

Scientists believe it is slightly more resistant to antibodies many of us have, but new vaccines coming out soon are thought to boost immunity against it.

Experts have mixed opinions on just how fast EG.5 will spread. Some believe there won’t be a surge while others are anticipating widespread infections.

Researchers believe the spread is due to people spending more time inside to escape the heat and kids going to school.

There is no proof yet on if the new variant is more contagious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a work-related accident at a construction site in Burke. - File photo
Vt. man killed in work-related accident at construction site
Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in Burlington that left a pedestrian with minor...
Police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian
Joel Daugreilh-File photo
Former Vermont police officer pleads guilty to assault
Vermont State Police say they have concluded an operation in Lyndonville.
Police operation in Northeast Kingdom concludes, 1 arrested
Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta-File photo
Vt. man charged with murder in deadly prison fight

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say
Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two...
Krispy Kreme begins selling its pumpkin spice menu with 2 new doughnuts
File - The damage caused by a tornado to Beamer Place Apartments in Houston is seen on Jan. 25,...
Unprecedented levels of damage from storms this year is upending US towns and the insurance industry
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
The woman faces up to 10 years in federal prison if she is convicted.
Michigan mom charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say