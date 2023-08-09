New Hampshire gets federal funds for broadband internet expansion

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Senator Maggie Hassan will be joined by F.C.C. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel at Keene State College this morning.

They will be discussing the progress they have made in increasing accessibility to high speed internet in the state.

Since the F.C.C. chairman was last in the state in 2017, a lot has changed for broadband in New Hampshire.

Hassan has passed a bipartisan infrastructure law bringing nearly $200 million to the state for broadband.

