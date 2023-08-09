NY pot shop plans go up in smoke after judge blocks retail licensing

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A state Supreme Court judge has temporarily paused the rollout of pot shops across New York. It comes after a group of veterans filed a lawsuit against the state over its prioritization of dispensary applicants.

A North Country cannabis business says they’re now unable to open and unsure when they can start business again.

“We are unable to pay without sales,” said Eli Emery, the general manager of Elevate ADK.

Elevate ADK planned to open its storefront in Saranac Lake by this Saturday. But now, Emery says their business is on hold indefinitely following a new lawsuit that challenges New York’s rollout of marijuana retail licenses.

The four veterans behind the lawsuit argue the state is prioritizing the wrong applicants when it comes to obtaining a license.

“The injunction hit and we were notified by OCM that we were not allowed to open the 12th like we planned, which is kind of a big deal for us considering we made some big business moves to rush that opening and now we are left holding all of that in our hands with nothing to do,” Emery said.

A business that can’t open and new employees who are now without a job.

“We hired six people that weekend and then Monday, we get the news about this injunction, so that is six people who now I have hired for a job that does not quite exist yet,” Emery said.

Emery also says the hold means the business will miss a crucial seasonal window.

“We are put at a disadvantage where we are going to be open in a lot slower season potentially or possibly which is just not ideal for our business,” he said.

When it comes to the existing product on the shelf, Emery says they are unsure what to do with it.

“They have the idea that the dispensary is going to be able to do business where OCM has prevented us from doing business in such a way that we are not able to sell that product and then pay those vendors. So, we are really having a hard time ourselves figuring out what to do with that product,” he said.

Trivette Knowles, the public affairs press officer for the state Office of Cannabis Management, said in a statement: “The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is aware of the Court’s Order and is adhering to its requirements. We are actively communicating with CAURD applicants and provisionally approved licensees to inform them of the impact of the Court’s order on OCM operations.”

A hearing for the lawsuit is set for this Friday in Ulster County.

Related Stories:

NY judge temporarily blocks retail pot licensing, another setback for state’s nascent program

Pot shop planned for Plattsburgh changes plans in favor of Saranac Lake

Recreational cannabis rollout continues in New York

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.