Police searching for missing Vermont mom, young daughter

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a missing Vermont mother and her young daughter.

Vermont State Police say Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2, were last known to be at their home in Corinth. And the last known contact with Katelyn Huntley was on Friday shortly before she failed to show up for work.

They were reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say there are concerns for the welfare of the mom and child.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Katelyn and Ezmay Huntley is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

