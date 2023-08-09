Popular Vt. glass shop Simon Pearce works to recover from flood damage

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Homes and businesses continue to clean up from July flooding, including one of the Upper Valley’s most well-known businesses in Quechee.

“The waters came very directly into our business and created a lot of damage,” said Jay Benson, the CEO of Simon Pearce.

While the water was not as high this time around compared to Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, it still left its mark on Simon Pearce.

Glass-blowing operations have been temporarily relocated to the business’s Windsor facility and the turbine, which powers the mill, will likely be offline for months.

“We are looking into better flood control aspects, we are looking forward to maybe even doing a little more pre-warning, sort of like an advanced snow day where we can move equipment if we think high waters are coming,” Benson said.

The covered bridge next to the business, which spans the Ottauquechee River, is also closed to traffic. Work is underway to make emergency repairs while funding is still being sought to fix long-term structural issues.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to get a grant to match part of it. It won’t be 100% as this is the temporary repair right now,” Acting Hartford Town Manager Gail Ostrout said.

In this community, like many across the region, it’s not just buildings and infrastructure that took a hit from flooding.

“We have 50 or less residents that we are aware of that had damage to their homes. The majority of them are working directly with FEMA,” Ostrout said.

At Simon Pearce, the glass shop and restaurant have since reopened after being shut down immediately after the flooding.

The business has no plans of making a permanent move to a different location.

“We are a Vermont company and we are going to be here and the mill is so iconic and an important part of Simon Pearce,” Benson said.

The covered bridge is expected to be back open to traffic once the emergency repairs are made. However, the timeline for permanent fixes is still unclear.

