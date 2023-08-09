How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.(New York State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a work-related accident at a construction site in Burke. - File photo
Vt. man killed in work-related accident at construction site
Investigators say a police operation in Lyndonville Tuesday night that shut down part of Route...
Lyndonville police search connected to St. Johnsbury shooting
Joel Daugreilh-File photo
Former Vermont police officer pleads guilty to assault
Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in Burlington that left a pedestrian with minor...
Police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian
Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta-File photo
Vt. man charged with murder in deadly prison fight

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind...
Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing
flooding
Popular Vt. glass shop Simon Pearce works to recover from flood damage
More women are reportedly at least trying to breastfeed, but a recent survey shows poor support...
Health Watch: Survey finds many breastfeeding parents feel they lack support
More women are reportedly at least trying to breastfeed, but a recent survey shows poor support...
Health Watch: Survey finds many breastfeeding parents feel they lack support