Sununu signs multiple bills into law, including “panic defense” and cannabis research laws

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Chris Sununu signs several bills into law, including one stopping what’s called a “panic defense.”

A panic defense is used in a criminal case to justify actions taken based on someone’s actual or perceived gender, gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation.

Governor Sununu signed House bill 315, which stops someone from using that as a defense.

He also signed House bill 611 that creates a commission to study cannabis sales in relation to banning the sale of hemp products containing certain levels of THC.

Sununu vetoed a bill he says would have required the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification to notice meetings 14 days in advance and provide materials about those meetings seven days prior to the meeting.

