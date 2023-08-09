Police operation underway in the NEK

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’re conducting an operation in Lyndonville.

As of Tuesday night, Route 5 is closed between Red Village Road and Passumpsic Street, near the McDonald’s.

The police activity is part of an active and ongoing investigation but they are not saying what it’s about.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

They say the response is focused on a specific location and they don’t believe the community is in any danger.

