Vt. colleges, UVM Health Network team up for respiratory therapy training program

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont colleges are celebrating a new joint student program.

The UVM Health Network, Vermont State University and the Community College of Vermont teamed up to launch a respiratory therapy training program.

Two groups of participating students are enrolled for the 2023-24 academic year.

College leaders hope the program will encourage the retention of workers trained in critical health care fields like respiratory health in both Vermont and northern New York.

