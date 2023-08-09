Vt. colleges, UVM Health Network team up for respiratory therapy training program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont colleges are celebrating a new joint student program.

The UVM Health Network, Vermont State University and the Community College of Vermont teamed up to launch a respiratory therapy training program.

Two groups of participating students are enrolled for the 2023-24 academic year.

College leaders hope the program will encourage the retention of workers trained in critical health care fields like respiratory health in both Vermont and northern New York.

