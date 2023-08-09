BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Any day we can stay dry around here is a good day, and a good day it was indeed! Aside from a stray shower or weak storm over the Adirondacks this evening, we stay dry overnight and into a good chunk of Thursday. There will be more clouds around, but those will help keep the chance for stronger storms at bay.

There will be a chance for showers or storms late in the day Thursday. They will move west to east through our area from the late afternoon and into the evening hours. We are not concerned about any widespread flood risk, although there is still the chance for an isolated issue if any heavier downpours are able to get going. Some of us won’t see much rain, while communities that see heavier downpours could pick up another 1″ to 2″ through Friday morning.

Friday will be another pleasant and mainly dry day with some sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The entire weekend doesn’t look like a washout, but there will be the chance for some wet weather, mainly during the second half of the weekend. Saturday starts dry but we could see some showers or storms late in the day, and again on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday also feature the chance for showers.

There was a narrow plume of elevated wildfire smoke that moved across our area today. While it created a bit of haze and a milky appearance to the sky at times, it hasn’t caused any noteworthy drop in air quality. That plume shifts east and out of the area this evening. Smoke won’t be a concern through the next couple days either.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.