BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone. We managed to avoid any serious flooding problems on Tuesday despite the heavy downpours. Now, we are in an “every-other-day” weather pattern, so today will feature lots of sunshine - a delightful summer day.

We go right back at it again on Thursday, though. The day will start with sunshine, but a frontal system will be coming in from the west with yet another round of showers & thunderstorms from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. There could again be some heavy downpours which could lead to some flash flooding problems.

That system will be a fast mover, though, so it will be out of here by Thursday night. Then we will get another nice, sunny, summer day on Friday.

The weekend will start with some sunshine early on Saturday, but then another system will be arriving later in the day with more showers and possible thunderstorms. That one will be sticking around through the rest of the weekend on Sunday with more wet weather.

The start of next week will also feature showers on both Monday & Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the progress of that system on Thursday, and we will be keeping an eye out for any additional flash flooding problems. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.