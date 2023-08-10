Annual sidewalk sale underway on Church Street Marketplace

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a bargain? The annual sidewalk sale is underway on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace.

The event invites stores to spill out into the street with their sales.

The Church Street Marketplace says it’s an opportunity for stores to liquidate their goods before they stock up for fall and winter. Officials say it’s a boost for businesses and a plus for shoppers trying to score a deal.

“I think what makes this event special is that it is coordinated discounts and sales for everyone on the street. They are not always running sales or discounts simultaneously, but for this event, they are,” Church Street Marketplace Director Kara Alnasrawi said.

She says they expect police patrols and have hired private security for the weekend.

The sidewalk sale goes until Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.