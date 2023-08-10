How to help
August is Child Support Awareness Month in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has dubbed August Child Support Awareness Month in Vermont.

It is a time meant to honor child support professionals in the state and celebrate the progress made by the Vermont Office of Child Support.

The OCS provides free services to those who seek it out, so any family is able to get the help they need to support Vermont kids.

In 2022 alone, 12,000 families were helped by Vermont child support services.

