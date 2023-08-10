How to help
Bats are taking over the skies during peak summer season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If it feels like you’re seeing more bats around, you aren’t going batty!

Vermont’s top bat biologist says this time of year, species of bats gather in colonies to raise their young inside structures like barns, houses, and office buildings.

That’s when bats end up in places like your living room.

“Bats can end up in your living space for many reasons, including young bats that are weak, disoriented or lost while coming and going from the roost, bats moving within a structure to find warmer or cooler roosting space as temperatures fluctuate, and bats being displaced from their roosts due to building repairs and renovations,” said biologist Alyssa Bennett.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife website contains information about what to do when a bat wanders into your home.

Large colonies of bats living in structures can also be reported on the Fish and Wildlife website to help find rare colonies of endangered little brown bats, which are eligible for free bat houses.

