Church celebrating 200 years in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington church is celebrating a big milestone.

This year is the 200th anniversary of the First United Methodist Church of Burlington. It was founded on Oct. 22, 1823.

It’s been a fixture on the corner of South Winooski Avenue and Buell Street since 1832.

Rev. Kerry Cameron said over the 200 years, the building has changed and the landscape of the Queen City, too.

But while they’ve adjusted their aid programs and outreach to meet the demands of a growing unhoused population and declining attendance, Cameron said their core mission remains the same.

“We want to be a mission station. We want our community to be like a city. And you know right now, it’s starting to get there. And so we just want to continue that being a safe place for people to come and make it feel like home,” Cameron said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Rev. Kerry Cameron.

They have a celebration planned for this Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m. There will be a band, lunch, cake, a tour of the historic building and more fun. Click here for more information.

