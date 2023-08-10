Deadline extended for veterans to apply for retroactive PACT Act benefits
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The deadline to apply for backdated benefits through the PACT Act has been extended.
The PACT Act is intended to improve health care and disability compensation for exposure to toxic substances, such as burn pits that were used to dispose of trash on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The VA says veterans now have until the end of the day on Monday, Aug. 14, to file claims. This is for retroactive benefits; there is no deadline to apply for ongoing benefits.
You can also submit an intent to file which sets a potential start date for benefits. Federal leaders say some veterans received error messages Wednesday night when trying to submit an intent to file due to a high volume, which in part led to this extension.
More than 348,000 veterans have had their claims approved in the last year, and about 111,000 who are believed to have toxic exposure have enrolled in health care.
Veterans can learn more about the PACT Act and file claims at VA.gov/PACT.
Related Stories:
Final day for veterans sickened by burn pits to file for retroactive PACT Act benefits
Veterans exposed to toxins during service get help filing claims
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vet benefits finally on the way but fires still burning
Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits
Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too
Vermont veterans’ widows grateful for signing of PACT Act
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
EXPLAINER: How health care for vets became fight in Congress
Burn pits legislation fails in Senate procedural vote
Burn pits legislation nears finish line with House approval
Wife of former Vt. general encouraged by Senate action on burn pits
Congress reaches deal on expanding burn pit benefits to vets
Welch continues push to help soldiers exposed to war zone burn pits
Biden pledges support to veterans exposed to burn pits
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Battle Over Burn Pits: New legislation could help vets exposed to toxic fumes
Will a new generation of Vt. soldiers face the Battle over Burn Pits?
Gillibrand enlists Jon Stewart on burn pit bill fight
WCAX News honored with national Edward R. Murrow Award
Gillibrand voices support for veterans exposed to burn pits
Scott signs burn pit registry bill
Veterans lobby Vermont lawmakers for burn pit bill
Welch calls for action on burn pits
Supreme Court halts military burn pit appeals
Former Vt. Army National Guard Commander Michael Heston has died
Police officer gives back to sick kids after death
Perron, MacKenzie win national Murrow Award for burn pit series
WCAX wins Murrow Award for burn pit reports
St. Albans brewery gives ‘Tribute’ to former Guard member
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.