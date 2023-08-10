Deadline extended for veterans to apply for retroactive PACT Act benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The deadline to apply for backdated benefits through the PACT Act has been extended.

The PACT Act is intended to improve health care and disability compensation for exposure to toxic substances, such as burn pits that were used to dispose of trash on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The VA says veterans now have until the end of the day on Monday, Aug. 14, to file claims. This is for retroactive benefits; there is no deadline to apply for ongoing benefits.

You can also submit an intent to file which sets a potential start date for benefits. Federal leaders say some veterans received error messages Wednesday night when trying to submit an intent to file due to a high volume, which in part led to this extension.

More than 348,000 veterans have had their claims approved in the last year, and about 111,000 who are believed to have toxic exposure have enrolled in health care.

Veterans can learn more about the PACT Act and file claims at VA.gov/PACT.

