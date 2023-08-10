How to help
FEMA gives rental assistance to flood-affected Vermonters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Paying your rent may be a little easier this month thanks to more FEMA help.

Vermonters affected by the severe storms in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor counties could be eligible.

There are several criteria you must meet, like spending initial rental assistance as intended, and not receiving temporary housing help from any other source.

You can apply for FEMA rental assistance on the Disaster Assistance website.

