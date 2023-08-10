How to help
Hikers set new records on Vermont’s Long Trail

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two new records were set on Vermont’s Long Trail this summer.

New England native Will Peterson set a record for unassisted through-hiking the 273-mile trail. He did it in four days, 11 hours and 34 minutes.

That came just weeks after John Kelly, from Tennessee, set a record for the fastest time with support, at four days, four hours and 25 minutes.

Both of them said it was an experience they won’t forget.

“Putting myself in these kinds of artificially challenging yet safe environments really pushes me to a point where I learn a lot about myself,” Kelly said.

“This is just an easier way, not an easier way but a shorter way to fit in a lot of adventure into a short period of time. So it’s a combination of the competition and the adventure for me,” Peterson said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with John Kelly and Will Peterson about their record-setting adventures.

Click here for more on the Long Trail.

