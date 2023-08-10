Mass. coach pleads not guilty to filming children in bathroom of Vt. gymnastics center

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts coach on Thursday pleaded not guilty to filming children in the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics facility.

According to court documents, Jonathan Girard, 39, of North Adams, Massachusetts, had an SD card on his computer containing video of children changing and using the bathroom at the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury.

Court paperwork describes how his fiancée discovered a video, then Girard allegedly tossed the SD card and told officials at the Waterbury facility. The documents seem to indicate the defense will argue someone else put the SD card in Girard’s computer.

Police say there were videos on the computer of approximately 30 children ranging from 5- and 6-year-olds to 16- and 17-year-olds.

“Our office moved very quickly from the allegations to bringing charges in this case. The alleged offenses are alleged to have occurred during the middle of July and here we are in the first weeks of August already with the charges, so it’s important to take action.” Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly said.

Girard was released on conditions. His next court date has not yet been set.

