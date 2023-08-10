New report reveals alleged money mismanagement of Burlington Juneteenth celebration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report commissioned by the city of Burlington finds apparent mismanagement by former employees in the city’s Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging office.

Burlington’s former REIB director Tyeastia Green left the job in 2022 and then left her new job in Minneapolis not long after following accusations of money mismanagement there. That led to this new financial review of the Burlington office under Green’s leadership.

Earlier this year, the city said it didn’t believe there was any wrongdoing but noted that one of the Juneteenth celebrations her office set up did go over budget.

Now, the review confirms financial inconsistencies and a lack of communication about budgets and fundraising. One example came after Green said she had commitments for about $200,000 to $300,000 in private sponsorships for a Juneteenth celebration. But email documentation showed no evidence of donations approaching that amount.

Another finding shows that Green did not follow city policy and went with more expensive vendors over better deals, costing taxpayers more. Invoices were missing and there was a lack of any detailed planning information for the event. Ultimately, the city had to cover the costs, coming in at around $132,000.

In response to this financial review, the city said in a statement: “The mismanagement and carelessness described in the financial review represented violations of City policies that the employees knew or should have known and if they were still City employees we would be considering serious sanctions against them now. These errors were not a function of any lack of support from other areas of City government.”

Moving forward, the review recommends the city should be made aware of budgets for events well ahead of time. It also suggests the city should strengthen its conflict of interest policy after Green selected her freshman-year college as a vendor, which was the more expensive option.

When Green left the city, some spoke out about a lack of support for her. The mayor’s office rejected that claim, saying that is not consistent with the mayor’s record of support of that department.

I reached out to Green for comment but I was not able to speak with her.

Click here to read the full report.

